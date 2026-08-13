Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Malaga CF v Fulham FC - Trofeo Costa del SolGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Explained: Why Fulham forfeited Costa del Sol Trophy penalty shootout against Malaga

Fulham
Malaga vs Fulham
Malaga
Club Friendlies
Premier League

Fulham forfeited their post-match penalty shootout against Malaga in the Costa del Sol Trophy after a 2-2 draw at La Rosaleda. The Premier League side cited contractual terms and urgent flight arrangements for their decision to leave the pitch without taking a single penalty, handing the Spanish outfit the trophy in front of 17,179 supporters.

  • Cottagers forfeit pre-season shootout

    Fulham surprisingly refused to participate in the deciding penalty shootout against Malaga in the Costa del Sol Trophy after their pre-season friendly ended in a 2-2 draw at La Rosaleda Stadium on Wednesday night. The Cottagers' sudden decision was driven by the absence of a shootout clause in the match contract and an exceptionally tight return flight schedule back to England. This refusal forced the organisers to award the 36th edition of the trophy directly to the hosts without a single spot-kick being taken.

    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1080933769.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Travel plans spark confusion

    The confusion began when Malaga's late equaliser came from the spot in the dying minutes of the second half, with Eneko Jauregi converting following a handball offence. According to confirmation from Malaga officials, the English side insisted that a penalty shootout was not part of the initial agreement for the friendly fixture. Furthermore, extending the match threatened to disrupt the visitors' tight travel schedule as they needed to head straight to the airport for their flight back to London.

  • Arbeloa dismissed amid chaos

    Tensions flared on the touchline when new Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa was shown a red card by the referee for vehemently protesting an officiating decision. Following the final whistle, the Fulham players spent several minutes in discussions with the match officials before ultimately walking off into the dressing room to boos from the 17,179 home spectators. The decision created the rare sight of Malaga lifting the trophy without having to settle the tie from the penalty spot.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1080930411.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Chelsea opener tests readiness

    This pre-season outing in Spain serves as crucial evaluation material for Arbeloa to refine his side's tactical structure ahead of the competitive campaign. Fulham are scheduled to play their final pre-season friendly against German outfit Stuttgart before shifting their full focus back to domestic action. The true test of the Cottagers' tactical and mental readiness arrives when they kick off their Premier League campaign against West London rivals Chelsea in late August.

Club Friendlies
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL