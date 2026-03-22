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Ex-Chelsea & Arsenal midfielder calls out pop sensation Chappell Roan over 'completely disproportionate' treatment of 11-year-old daughter

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has publicly lambasted pop sensation Chappell Roan following an allegedly aggressive encounter at a hotel in Sao Paulo. The Italy international claimed that a member of the singer's security team targeted his 11-year-old stepdaughter, leaving the young fan in tears after a simple breakfast interaction.

  • Allegations of aggressive security behavior

    Jorginho, who currently plays for Brazilian side Flamengo, took to social media to detail a "very upsetting situation" involving his family and the 'HOT TO GO!' singer. The midfielder's wife, Catherine Harding, was at a hotel in Sao Paulo for the Lollapalooza festival with her daughter, Ada, whose father is Hollywood actor Jude Law. According to the Champions League winner, the young girl was excited to see one of her idols during breakfast but was met with hostility from the singer's entourage.

    The situation escalated when a member of Roan's security team allegedly confronted the family at their table. Jorginho described the reaction as "completely disproportionate", stating that the guard spoke in an "extremely aggressive manner" to both his wife and the 11-year-old child. The security official reportedly accused the young girl of "harassment" and threatened to file a formal complaint with the hotel management while she sat there crying.

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  • Jorginho hits out at pop sensation

    In a lengthy statement, the 34-year-old explained: "My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her. And the worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.

    "Honestly, I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment. He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot."

    Jorginho Chappell RoanJorginho Instagram

  • Midfielder draws on football career to criticise

    The midfielder, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the Premier League with Chelsea and Arsenal, highlighted the lack of perspective shown by the singer's entourage. Drawing on his own experiences with fame and supporter interactions, he condemned the response as "completely disproportionate" and lacking the basic understanding of fan admiration.

    "I've been involved with football, with exposure, with well-known people, for many years, and I know very well what respect and boundaries are," he explained. "What happened there wasn't that. It was just a child admiring someone."

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  • jorginhoGetty Images

    A stark warning to fans following the incident

    The Flamengo star's public call-out has since sparked a significant debate in Brazil regarding celebrity entitlement and the treatment of young fans by security staff. Jorginho did not hold back in his final assessment of the popstar, suggesting that entertainers have a duty to treat their supporters with more grace. In a direct message aimed at the singer, he declared: "Without your fans you would be nobody. And to the fans, she doesn't deserve your affection. No one should go through this, much less a child."

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