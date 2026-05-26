World Cup 2026 Guadalajara Tickets Guide: Estadio Akron schedule & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

Situated in Guadalajara, Estadio Akron is an engineering masterpiece and currently serves as the home ground for Liga MX side CD Guadalajara, better known as Chivas.

Estadio Akron is set to be one of the host venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the biggest edition yet, with 48 teams competing in the month-long showpiece event.

The stadium is currently undergoing renovation and will be ready in time for the tournament, featuring upgraded lighting, an improved sound system, enhanced viewing screens, a new playing surface, and more.

If you are planning to visit the stadium for the upcoming World Cup, this guide is for you. GOAL has all the information you need before stepping into this stunning venue.

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