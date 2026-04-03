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Yosua Arya

Enzo Fernandez 'crossed a line!' Liam Rosenior drops midfielder over Real Madrid transfer comments takes as angry Chelsea boss takes aim at Marc Cucurella

E. Fernandez
Chelsea
L. Rosenior
Premier League
M. Cucurella
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Chelsea have taken a hardline stance against Enzo Fernandez, with the Argentine midfielder officially dropped from the squad following a series of controversial comments regarding his future. Manager Liam Rosenior confirmed the decision ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, suggesting the vice-captain’s public flirtation with Real Madrid has forced the club’s hand.

  • Midfielder sidelined for disciplinary reasons

    The Argentine midfielder has been handed a two-match suspension that sees him miss both the FA Cup quarter-final and a high-stakes Premier League encounter with Manchester City. Rosenior revealed that the decision was reached after a private meeting held just an hour before his pre-match press conference. The decision was taken after Fernandez commented on rumors linking him with Real Madrid. The Chelsea star revealed: “I’d like to live in Spain. I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires. Players live where they want. I’d live in Madrid. I get by in English, but I’d be more comfortable in Spanish.”

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  • Liam Rosenior Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 2025-26Getty

    Rosenior explains the hardline stance

    While Fernandez has been a focal point of the Blues' midfield, the coaching staff and club hierarchy felt compelled to act. The decision was not made in isolation, with the sporting directors and ownership standing united to ensure that internal standards are upheld regardless of a player's status or market value. The manager emphasised that while the door remains open for the World Cup winner, the sanction was necessary to protect the team's environment.

    "I spoke with Enzo an hour ago," said Rosenior. "As a football club, he won't be available for tomorrow's game or Manchester City next Sunday. A line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build. I have the utmost respect for Enzo as a person and a player, and he is frustrated because he wants us to be successful. The comments from Enzo, and Cucurella's interview, stems from that. It stems from a good place where they want the club to succeed.

    "Enzo, firstly, as a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect. He's frustrated because he wants us to be successful. In terms of the decision, it's not all about me, or the sporting directors, the ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision. The door is not closed on Enzo. It's a sanction. You have to protect the culture and in terms of that, a line was crossed. Even at Everton, there was no lack of commitment in his performance. In terms of speaking for him, what he wants and his future, it's not for me to speak about."

  • Friction over Cucurella interview

    The disciplinary issues aren't limited to Fernandez. Full-back Marc Cucurella also faced the manager’s ire after voicing grievances about the club's direction in a media interview in which he admitted he would find it difficult to turn down an approach from Barcelona. Unlike his teammate, the Spaniard has avoided a matchday ban, though Rosenior expressed deep disappointment that the defender did not choose to discuss his frustrations internally at Cobham first.

    "I had a fantastic chat with Marc yesterday, half an hour in my office," Rosenior noted. "I've been here for less than three months, I'm enjoying it. My disappointment in Marc's interview was where it went to, I think he should've spoke to us first about how he was feeling. As a football club, we know we need to improve. We know what we're going to do in the summer to achieve those objectives.

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    What comes next?

    Chelsea are preparing to face Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, followed by a Premier League match against Manchester City next week. Fernandez, meanwhile, will be a spectator in both matches. The Blues are currently chasing a Champions League spot next season. They are sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 31 matches, six points adrift of the top four.

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