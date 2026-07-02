'I'll try to get the most out of it' - Endrick opens up on Neymar relationship & World Cup role under Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti

Endrick remains patient for his opportunities under the manager. "First season with Ancelotti was a season I played a lot. Few minutes, but coming on in almost every game. He always said my time would come. In the Copa del Rey, he put me in more and I could help the team. I scored goals in practically all the games," he recalled.

"I was always calm. He is one of the greatest coaches in the world. He knows well what to do. In this last game, the guy who scores the goal comes from the bench. We can be calm, he will always do what is best for the team."

Endrick added: "He won't do what is best for me, for Matheus Cunha, he will do what is best for the team. He does what he thinks and things happen. It seems like God looks at him and says... he is illuminated. When he asks me to do something, I will do it. I will not look back, I will just listen to his voice and do what he asks me to do."

Discussing his versatility, Endrick stated: "At Lyon, I helped the team as a nine, also wide on the right, playing as a false nine. Ancelotti knows my qualities, characteristics. We spent a year together and he always saw how I could help the team. Here it is no different."