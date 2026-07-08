AFP
Egypt 'cannot remain silent' after Argentina defeat as FA launches scathing attack of refereeing decisions after World Cup exit
EFA demands accountability over VAR failures
The EFA has officially broken its silence following the Pharaohs' dramatic and controversial 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup Round of 16. Despite holding a 2-0 lead, Egypt were eliminated after Enzo Fernandez netted a 92nd-minute winner, but the fallout from the game has been dominated by claims of officiating bias and technical failures.
In a strongly-worded statement, the EFA said: "The Egyptian Football Association cannot remain silent regarding the refereeing decisions witnessed during the match against Argentina as well as the failure to make appropriate use of the Video Assistant Referee [VAR] system. Several key incidents raised serious concerns and left profound questions about the consistency and fairness of decisions that directly influenced the course of the game."
The association continued by highlighting the international outcry over the match, stating: "A number of football experts and specialist analysts, both locally and internationally, have highlighted controversial and influential refereeing incidents during the match. This underlines the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity, fairness, and transparency in match officiating, particularly in a competition of the stature and significance of the FIFA World Cup 2026."
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Defending the rights of the Pharaohs
The EFA was adamant that the treatment of the national team in the United States cannot be overlooked. The governing body feels that its players were denied a level playing field, with the core of Egypt's anger stemming from two major refereeing incidents. First, a disallowed goal that would have shifted the momentum was ruled out following a VAR review that analysts have since described as "an intervention too far." Second, Egypt claimed there was a clear foul by Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up to Enzo Fernandez's winning goal that went unpunished.
"Egyptian football has always respected the principles of fair play, sporting integrity, and respect for the game. These same principles require that all teams compete on equal terms and receive equal treatment," the statement read. "What occurred during the match has understandably generated widespread frustration among our players, staff, and supporters, who expected the highest standards of officiating on football's biggest stage."
The statement concluded with a promise to the fans: "Defending the rights and interests of the Egyptian national team is not a matter that can be ignored, minimized, or treated as secondary. It is a responsibility that we carry with full conviction and determination. Every player who wears the Egyptian shirt, and every supporter who stands behind the team, deserves fairness, respect, and equal application of the laws of the game."
Hossam Hassan points to 'injustice' and Messi bias
The EFA's official stance follows a fiery post-match press conference from head coach Hossam Hassan. The legendary striker did not hold back in his assessment of the match, suggesting that external factors were at play to ensure that Lionel Messi and the defending champions remained in the tournament.
"We looked better than the reigning champions - better in everything - but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it," Hassan said. "Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running. We haven't seen respect or fair play. A penalty was ruled out [an alleged foul on Mo Salah]. It was not even checked by the VAR, and our second goal was remarkably, for whatever reason, disallowed."
The coach felt that the narrative of the tournament outweighed his team's performance on the night. "I want to put it in beautiful words and say, 'Hard luck,' but we have been treated unfairly and it has been an injustice," Hassan added, clearly devastated by the manner of the exit.
- AFP
Egypt’s historic run ends as holders Argentina march on
The heartbreaking defeat put an end to Egypt's historic World Cup campaign, which saw the Pharaohs reach the round of 16 for the first time in their history - excluding the 1934 tournament which featured only 16 teams - what was their fourth ever appearance at the global showpiece. Meanwhile, Argentina continue their title defense as they advance to the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland, who secured their spot by eliminating Colombia on penalties.
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