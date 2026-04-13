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Dominic Calvert-Lewin 'holds no grudges' over Lisandro Martinez hair pull as Leeds forward addresses red card incident against Man Utd
Clinical Leeds stun lacklustre United
The match turned decisively in favour of the visitors as Noah Okafor provided the clinical edge Leeds have missed this campaign, netting twice in the opening 30 minutes to stun the hosts. Despite a spirited late rally from United, sparked by Casemiro’s header and a 17th assist from Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils were unable to recover.
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Calvert-Lewin reflects on bizarre dismissal
The most dramatic flashpoint arrived when Martinez was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for pulling Calvert-Lewin's hair. Addressing the incident post-match, the Leeds striker remained professional: "I don't know, I don't make the rules. I felt my hair get pulled, told the ref, he makes the decisions. Unfortunate for him, whether he's meant it or not. I hold no grudges."
Calvert-Lewin, who had five attempts on goal in total but failed to score, proved crucial defensively for Leeds as he cleared the ball off the line late on in the game.
"I was just in the moment, switched on, engaged and waiting. Doing my job. Thankfully I was there to clear the ball off the line and arguably it make up for the ones that I should've put away at the other end," he said.
Focus remains on Premier League survival
The result moves Leeds six points clear of the relegation zone, providing a massive boost to their Premier League survival hopes. Calvert-Lewin emphasised the importance of looking at the broader picture rather than simply celebrating a famous away victory against Michael Carrick's side.
"It's easy to come here and make history, but it doesn't matter come the end of the season when the points tallies are in. That's all we're focussed on - one game after another, making sure that we stay in the Premier League," the striker explained, highlighting the team's pragmatic approach.
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Mounting defensive crisis for Carrick
United now face a mounting defensive crisis ahead of their upcoming Premier League trip to Chelsea, with Martinez set to serve a three-match suspension. Meanwhile, Leeds will look to build on this vital momentum when they host Wolves, aiming to further secure their hard-fought top-flight status.