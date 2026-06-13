Don't write off Florian Wirtz yet! Germany lynchpin can silence his Liverpool doubters by playing starring role at World Cup

However, Lineker was in absolutely no doubt that the £100 million signing would eventually prove his worth to Liverpool.

"We have seen him play in the Champions League, and we know what he can do," Lineker pointed out. "I’m not basing my evidence on the Bundesliga; I’m basing it on Europe, and he started so young.

"He’s got to come good, and I believe he will... He’s really good at football." Not everyone, though, was quite so convinced.