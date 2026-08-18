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Diego Simeone clarifies Julian Alvarez's future as Barcelona & Arsenal circle for Atletico Madrid star
Simeone’s stance regarding Alvarez
The former Manchester City striker has been at the centre of intense transfer links with Barcelona and Arsenal. Alvarez’s future has been complicated by reported interest from Barcelona, though a legal dispute between the two clubs has further strained relations. Simeone was quick to back the club's leadership, suggesting that the hierarchy has already made their position perfectly clear to all interested parties. The Atletico board appears resistant to letting their prized asset join a domestic rival in Catalonia, especially given the current climate of friction between the two Spanish giants.
"I think if the club owner spoke so bluntly about what he said, that's all there is to it, it's more than clear. This is like when you go to court... there's nothing more to it," Simeone told reporters. When asked about a potential "pardon" for the forward, he said: "I am very respectful regarding all the situations we’ve encountered... Griezmann, Diego Costa, and now Julian. I am very respectful of everyone's opinions."
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The coach rules out Alvarez for La Liga opener
Simeone has confirmed that Alvarez will be unavailable for Atletico’s La Liga season opener against Malaga on Wednesday night. leading to questions regarding his mental and physical readiness to represent the Colchoneros. Despite the noise surrounding his future, Simeone insisted that the decision to leave him out of the matchday squad is purely based on his current athletic condition following a late return from international duty.
The Atleti boss explained his stance on the forward's integration into the first-team set-up. "I still think the same way. I take care of the sporting side. We've been talking as we always do," Simeone stated. "From a sporting perspective, we need more training sessions with him so he can improve. He's one of the best attacking players... if not the best."
Defensive reinforcements and squad depth
Beyond the attacking headlines, Simeone also took time to praise the arrival of Cristian Romero, who is expected to bring a new level of aggression and leadership to the Atleti backline. The manager believes that the defensive stability provided by Romero will be the foundation upon which the rest of the team's success is built this season.
Describing the impact he expects from his compatriot, Simeone highlighted the specific traits that made Romero a priority target. "Leadership, strength, hierarchy, commitment, quality and belonging surely over time. I see him as a footballer who represents the values and comes to help us," Simeone noted.
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Managing the transfer window madness
With the transfer window still open, Simeone remains wary of the potential for further movement in his squad. The Atletico boss acknowledged that the market remains unpredictable and that the club must be prepared for any eventuality before the deadline. While happy with the tools at his disposal, he stressed that the conditioning of his players is his primary concern.
"It is a somewhat tricky question. We have to adjust what we see best to get the best out of the team we are going to continue to have, which we still don't know, there is still market left to finish, nothing surprises me... we are prepared for whatever," he admitted.
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