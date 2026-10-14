Diego Simeone hails Julian Alvarez progress as Atletico Madrid sink Man Utd in Champions League

Simeone was quick to support Alvarez after the former Manchester City man experienced a divisive reaction from the Atletico faithful on Tuesday night. Despite Atleti securing a 2-0 win over Man Utd, Alvarez was met with both cheers and whistles when he was substituted in the 71st minute, with some supporters still frustrated by his attempts to force a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Addressing the atmosphere in his post-match press conference, Simeone remained steadfast in his belief that the forward is trending in the right direction. "The fans' reaction is always related to what the players give. Julian is giving it; he already did it against Alaves, today he was close to scoring and he is closer to being the player that Atletico fans want to see," simeone said, as cited by Marca.