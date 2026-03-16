'I didn't kill him!' - Antonio Rudiger defends himself against 'exaggerated' response to kneeing Getafe star's face in Real Madrid loss

Despite the backlash, Rudiger believes the public discourse has shifted into the realm of hyperbole. He argued that his physical style of play is often misinterpreted by those watching from the sidelines. he added "I don't think you should exaggerate the contact. If I had the intention, he doesn't get up off the ground".

The former Chelsea man was adamant that he did not set out to injure his opponent, stating: "It was never my intention to hurt him. I like to be tough when I play but I have my limits that I don't cross, that's why I think the statements are a bit exaggerated but we shouldn't continue with this because everyone saw it".