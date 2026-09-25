'He's a striker who can disappear' - Denmark boss Brian Riemer hails Erling Haaland after devastating brace in Nations League defeat

In a match that highlighted the fine margins of international football, Haaland once again proved why he is considered the most lethal finisher on the planet. The Manchester City striker struck twice to ensure Norway claimed the bragging rights in this high-stakes Nations League clash. The home side had initially raced into a two-goal lead thanks to an opener from Oscar Bobb and Haaland’s first of the night, but they were forced to weather a significant Danish storm in the second half.

Denmark fought back valiantly to level the scores at 2-2, but Haaland’s match-winning instinct surfaced when his team needed it most. The decisive moment came from a clever set-piece routine that left the Danish backline completely flat-footed, allowing the striker to ghost into space and finish with his trademark efficiency.