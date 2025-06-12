Dele Alli splits from girlfriend Cindy Kimberly after three-year romance - with Como’s former Tottenham midfielder already partying in Ibiza with Amsterdam-based model Parmida Shahbazy
Dele Alli has reportedly split from girlfriend Cindy Kimberly after a three-year romance, with the ex-England star partying with a model in Ibiza.
- Dele went public with Kimberly in 2022
- Spaniard has removed posts on social media
- Ex-England star holidaying in Mediterranean