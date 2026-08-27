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Delaying the inevitable or long-term future? How Marcus Rashford can earn extended stay at Man Utd as Red Devils legend Steve Bruce assesses ‘fabulous footballer’
Rashford back at Old Trafford following Barcelona loan
There has never been any doubting Rashford’s ability, with a stunning rise to prominence being enjoyed on the back of making his senior breakthrough as a precociously-gifted teenager. First-team goals flowed for United, while making his international bow with England.
A professional peak was hit in 2022-23 when registering 30 goals across all competitions, with those exploits being rewarded with a lucrative new contract. Little return has been seen on that £300,000-a-week investment.
After enduring a dip in form, Rashford was loaned out to Aston Villa for the second-half of the 2024-25 campaign. He spent last season with Barcelona, winning the Liga title and finding the target on 14 occasions. No permanent transfer was agreed by those at Camp Nou.
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Does Rashford have a long-term future at Man Utd?
The 28-year-old now finds himself back in Manchester and stepped off the bench as United opened their 2026-27 Premier League endeavours with a shock 2-0 defeat at Hull City. Will Rashford figure more prominently from here, or continue to take in a long goodbye?
When that question was put to Bruce, the former Red Devils captain - speaking in association with Free Bets, home of the best UK betting sites - told GOAL: “Certainly when he came onto the pitch on Saturday, he breathed a bit of life into Man U, that's for sure.
“If Man U can get into him, and if there's anybody going to get the best out of him, in my opinion, it'll be Michael [Carrick], with his approach to him. I think he's welcomed him to the group, because at the end of the day, the kid is a very, very good player, who didn't see eye-to-eye with the previous manager. That happens, unfortunately, in football. It happens.
“So, Marcus Rashford coming back at this particular moment, is certainly a good thing, in my opinion, for Man United, because he looks as if he's really focused. He was very, very good when he came on on Saturday, certainly gave a bit of life to the front line of Man U, and if he's right mentally, then we all know the kid's a fabulous footballer.”
Carrick backed to bring the best out of Rashford
Another title-winning former United star, Lee Sharpe, told GOAL recently when he was asked about the reintegration of Rashford at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’: “It's a difficult one, isn't it? He's such a good player. I thought we saw little bits in the World Cup again of his qualities, but it's just about what's between his ears. It always has been with Marcus Rashford.
“I think he sort of looked like he wasn't too bothered just before he left and downed tools a little bit. I don't know whether that was something personal off the field that was bothering him or something around management or something at the club, but he went to Barcelona, had a good season, was obviously looking to stay at Barcelona. That's not come off.
“I think talent-wise and how good he is as a player, I think he would be a real valuable asset to get back in the United squad. It's just whether Marcus wants to be part of it, wants to be involved in it and whether his heart and head is elsewhere. I'm sure Michael Carrick will welcome him and look after him and put an arm around him, but it's just whether Marcus wants to play at the club and feels like his future's there.”
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Man Utd fixtures 2026-27: Ipswich next after Hull defeat
United could, following their disappointing display against newly-promoted Hull, do with Rashford finding a spark over the coming weeks. He is competing with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha for regular game time.
The Red Devils, who had been hoping to fire their way back into title contention this season, will return to Premier League action on Sunday when playing host to more top-flight newcomers in the form of Ipswich.
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