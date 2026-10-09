Dejan Kulusevski takes massive step towards Spurs return ahead of Man Utd showdown

Kulusevski has reached a pivotal moment in his recovery process, participating in his first match-action scenario in over 500 days. The Sweden international has been trapped in an injury nightmare since May 2025, battling a complex kneecap issue that necessitated two distinct surgical procedures over a ten-month period. The former Juventus attacker has faced a grueling road to recovery, which included a recent setback that saw him briefly withdrawn from first-team training sessions.

However, he has successfully ramped up his workload during the three-week international break. The club’s medical staff have been monitoring his progress with extreme care, ensuring that his reintroduction to high-intensity football is managed to avoid any further complications to the knee. In a significant step forward, Kulusevski featured in an 11-a-side training match held at Hotspur Way during the second week of the international window. He was placed in a team consisting of senior first-team players, lining up against a side composed of Tottenham’s Under-21 and Under-18 prospects, as reported by Daily Mail.