Getty/GOAL
Danny Dyer reveals shock Jarrod Bowen future decision as his son-in-law fields transfer interest from Liverpool & Aston Villa after West Ham's relegation
Dyer delivers Bowen update
Actor and lifelong West Ham supporter Dyer has provided a major update on the future of his son-in-law, Bowen. The Hammers captain has been the subject of intense transfer speculation since the club's 14-year stay in the top flight came to an end. However, speaking at the 'A Match for Emilee' charity event, Dyer indicated that the 29-year-old is not planning to force an exit from east London.
"He's a very great, loyal man," Dyer told talkSPORT. "First and foremost, he is my family, the father of my grandchildren, of course. It's been tough for him. He does deserve Champions League football and whatever decision he makes, or made, I would have supported him. I don't think he's going anywhere, and I think he will rip up the Championship, don't you worry yourself about that."
- Getty Images Sport
Bowen to stay despite Liverpool and Villa links?
The news will come as a blow to several Premier League clubs who were monitoring Bowen’s situation. The England international had been linked with Liverpool as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, while Aston Villa and Everton were credited with a strong interest in securing his signature. Despite the lure of remaining in the top-flight, Bowen's commitment to the Hammers appears absolute, at least according to his father-in-law.
The forward has already faced the difficult reality of the club's relegation, expressing how he felt "embarrassment and pain" in a heartfelt apology to the London Stadium faithful. It seems that his desire to right those wrongs will outweigh the temptation of a summer move to a European contender.
West Ham hierarchy desperate to keep captain
The Hammers' board, led by co-owner Daniel Kretinsky, has been firm in their stance that the club's best players should be retained to ensure an immediate return to the Premier League. While the club has already sanctioned the £85 million sale of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, keeping a figurehead like Bowen is seen as vital for the dressing room morale under the current transition.
Bowen, who is under contract in east London until 2030, has already featured in the promotional material for the club's new home kit, a move often interpreted as a sign of a player staying put. For Kretinsky and the West Ham faithful, the prospect of Bowen leading the line against Championship opposition provides a glimmer of hope after a disastrous 2025-26 campaign.
- Getty Images Sport
Life in the Championship for the Hammers
West Ham haven’t competed in the second tier of English football since the 2011-12 season, and the drop has been a bitter pill for Dyer to swallow. "The thing that hurts the most is obviously it was down to us and Tottenham, of all clubs. I've been a West Ham fan for most of my life, so I'm used to heartbreak," Dyer admitted. "You know yourself that we had a recent little run where we won a cup, and now it's back to heartbreak again. It's been 15 years since we were relegated."
Despite the pain of last season, the actor is confident that the squad, led by Bowen, will secure promotion at the first time of asking. "I don't know what the expectations are of our club, really. I think we do need a change, we do need a reset, and we go again. It will be nice to see us win a few games, I'll tell you that now." West Ham are scheduled to begin their competitive season on August 8 in the Carabao Cup against Portsmouth.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting