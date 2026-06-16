Will Cristiano Ronaldo do the same? Huge update on Roberto Martinez’s future as Portugal manager ahead of CR7 and Co opening World Cup quest

The impending exit appears to be a mutual agreement, paving the way for a fresh era. Explaining the situation, talkSPORT correspondent Alex Crook revealed: "I am told it it is his decision not to renew his contract with Martinez looking to return to club management either in the Premier League or a top European side, or potentially, take over one of the other big European nations." Crook further clarified the timeline, adding: "We've not heard anything publicly about it, but no doubt, he will be asked about it the next time he faces the media. But the decision has been made in conjunction with the Portuguese FA, so they can start looking for a potential successor."