Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar 'don't need to prove anything to anyone' amid World Cup criticism, insists Portugal's Joao Cancelo

Cancelo says neither Ronaldo nor Neymar deserve the harsh criticism they are facing at this World Cup. Speaking to reporters, Cancelo addressed the negative media attention surrounding Ronaldo after Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo, as well as the debate over whether Neymar should have been included in the Brazil squad after missing their first two games with a calf injury.

"I don't think Neymar or Cristiano need to prove anything to anyone," Cancelo stated. "Their talent and what they've achieved in football speak for themselves. All that talk is just for show. Both Cristiano and Neymar know who they are and what they represent for their countries."