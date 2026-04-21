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‘Whenever Cristiano Ronaldo goes there is an impact’ - Would the Saudi Pro League bubble burst without CR7? Paul-Jose M’Poku explains ‘strategy’ in the Middle East
Trendsetter Ronaldo headed to the Middle East after leaving Man Utd
Following the stunning termination of his contract by Manchester United in November 2022, following a dream return to Old Trafford that quickly turned into a nightmare, Ronaldo became a sporting trendsetter once more when packing his bags for Al-Nassr.
The most lucrative deal in world football was drawn up for him in Riyadh, but plenty of eyebrows were raised when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner spread his wings and left a European comfort zone.
Major honours have proved elusive across Golden Boot-winning campaigns - with only Arab Club Champions Cup success being savoured by one of the most decorated players to ever lace up a pair of boots - but the trophy hunt goes on in 2026.
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Ronaldo chasing down 1,000 career goals at the age of 41
Ronaldo is now 41 years of age, but is committed to terms for at least another season. The odd question was asked of his future plans when taking strike action in February, with various landing spots being mooted for the Portuguese GOAT, but he has returned to action and continues to chase down 1,000 career goals.
While any issues appear to have been resolved for now, there will come a day when Ronaldo either embraces a new challenge or heads into retirement. What will the Saudi Pro League - with huge sums of money being invested across several transfer windows - do then?
What would the Saudi Pro League do without Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo?
When that question was put to M’Poku - who has spent time in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia - the former DR Congo international, with Baller League UK action now his primary focus after joining Angry Ginge’s Yanited side, told GOAL: “They haven't established themselves. They are establishing themselves and now also they are going into another strategy when they are buying young players. They are more looking to the long-term in terms of the short-term.
“They are quite smart and they try to surround themselves with the highest and the top people who have worked in the club game to try and professionalise the league and the football. But they have a lot of work to do. Also in the other division, let's say second division, third division, because the country is so big, but yeah, it will take time for them.
“But I don't think it's a case of Ronaldo will leave and things will collapse. But every time Ronaldo goes somewhere or goes out, there's always an impact. So this is not because of Saudi.
“When he was in Juventus, when he was there, they were good, since he left… Now he bought the club in Almeria, and now there's an impact. So Ronaldo, wherever he goes, there's a difference on and off the pitch every time. So there will be something, but I don't think it's a huge thing.”
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Will Ronaldo stay in Saudi Arabia with fiancee Georgina?
Ronaldo had looked settled, alongside his children and wife-to-be Georgina Rodriguez, prior to taking issue with the way that funds are supposedly distributed across PIF-controlled teams in the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Nassr’s ability to open up an eight-point lead at the top of that division has lightened the all-time great’s mood somewhat, and M’Poku - who is chasing down a title of his own at the Copper Box Arena in London - is among those that believe CR7 will stay put for now.
Baller League Season Three is available to watch live on www.youtube.com/@BallerLeagueUK