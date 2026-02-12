Cristiano Ronaldo backed by former coach for 'incredible' link-up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami amid Al-Nassr tensions

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who once worked with CR7 at Old Trafford, has told BetGoat of why a stunning union in the U.S. could be arranged. The Dutchman said: “Cristiano Ronaldo could still thrive in the MLS, no problem. With the right team and players around him, 100%, he could thrive. Give him service, and he'll put it in the back of the net. He could do that in the MLS, without a shadow of a doubt.

“Playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? It would be incredible. Honestly, it would be great. It would be the biggest box office games every single week. Who wouldn't want to see that? As long as you have the right balance to ensure both Cristiano and Messi can still play at their best. It’s exciting just to think about, it would have the biggest interest in football history if they were able to pull it off, that's for sure.”

Meulensteen has previously said of CR7 chasing the American dream: “Can you imagine having Messi and Ronaldo playing in the same team in Miami? It’s a fantastic city. I think he would love to go there.

“On the contrary, it would be amazing to reignite the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry. Why not Los Angeles? I think Cristiano would probably move to LA because he'd be so close to Hollywood. That's probably his next destination.”