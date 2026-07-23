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Cristiano Ronaldo in ‘different franchise’ to Lionel Messi would ‘make sense’ if Portuguese GOAT fancies MLS adventure alongside eternal rival
Messi joined by familiar faces at Inter Miami
Sir David Beckham was able to lure Argentine superstar Messi to America in 2023. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has delivered Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup success to South Florida, while picking up a couple of MVP awards.
He has been joined in the Sunshine State by a few familiar faces, with the likes of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul agreeing to represent the Herons. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has become the latest marquee addition for the most ambitious of franchises.
Could Ronaldo tread that path at some stage? There is little left for the Portuguese forward to achieve in what has been a record-shattering career. He is now 41 years of age and fast closing in on 1,000 career goals. Would he relish the opportunity to compete alongside Messi before history-making boots are hung up for the final time?
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Will Ronaldo ever be a team-mate of Messi?
Silvestre - who once worked alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United - cannot see a remarkable deal being agreed. Having spent time in MLS himself with the Portland Timbers, the Frenchman - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL when asked if CR7 may be tempted to chase the American dream: “I think what he's put in place in Saudi and he's won the league. I don't know. I don't know if he would want to go to the US, but definitely that's something that you can't take out of the picture for him. If he wants to carry on playing. If he plays in Saudi, he can play anywhere to be honest. I wouldn't rule this out.”
Silvestre added on Ronaldo swapping Al-Nassr for Miami and a locker alongside Messi: “I think it would make more sense to have them in a different team and compete against each other. It would be more attractive, more fun.
“It would make more sense also for any manager. I don't think they can be in the same dressing room. Not that they wouldn't get along, it's not that I'm saying that. In terms of Messi’s mind, being the leader, you can only have one. So I think having them in a different franchise would make more sense.”
Beckham building ambitious project in MLS
Another former MLS star and one-time team-mate of Ronaldo at Old Trafford, ex-Italy international Giuseppe Rossi, has previously told GOAL of Messi and CR7 joining forces: “I don't want to see it.
“I don't want to see Messi and Ronaldo together. That would be kind of weird. Just keep them separate. If Ronaldo wants to play in the US, you put him on - what's another team in Florida? Orlando. So at least they could have a good rivalry there.”
If anybody were to make that dream reality, though, then it would be United and England legend Beckham - as he continues to call shots as a co-owner of Inter Miami. Robert Earnshaw - who once represented Toronto FC, the Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps - told GOAL of ‘Golden Balls’ being the man to give supporters around the world a stunning show in the States: “If there was a place that could happen, it would be somewhere like Inter Miami.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think it will ever happen. All of the fanatics, we would love to see them play in a team one day and work together before they both retire. I don’t think it will happen but if there was a chance, I think David Beckham would be the one to make that happen.”
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GOAT contracts: When Ronaldo & Messi deals expire
Ronaldo still has a year left to run on his contract in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr and has stated a desire to play alongside his son Cristiano Jr - who is working his way through academy ranks in the Middle East.
Messi is tied to terms in Miami through 2028, so there remains the possibility of him welcoming a familiar face to the U.S. before two all-time greats give serious thought to the prospect of retirement.
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