Cole Palmer joins Wayne Lineker in Ibiza as Chelsea star moves on from England World Cup squad heartache

While his international team-mates were landing in Florida to begin their World Cup preparations, Palmer was seen soaking up the sun in the Mediterranean. The 24-year-old forward has headed back to Ibiza to find some solace after the disappointment of being left out of the national setup for the tournament this summer.

Palmer was spotted alongside O Beach Ibiza owner Lineker, with the pair posing for social media at the famous beach club. It is a familiar haunt for the Chelsea attacker, who also visited the 63-year-old entrepreneur’s venue last summer following his involvement in the Club World Cup. This time, however, the backdrop of his holiday is one of international exclusion rather than post-season celebration.











