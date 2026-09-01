Chelsea strike late deadline day agreement for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as Enzo Fernandez replacement

Camara is currently undergoing a medical ahead of a late deadline day transfer to Chelsea. According to Standard Sport, Chelsea have reached an agreement worth £47 million to sign the midfielder from Monaco.

Chelsea accelerated their pursuit of Camara today after agreeing to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for a record-breaking £125m fixed fee. Monaco originally demanded a higher fee for Camara but lowered their asking price following complications with Folarin Balogun moving to Everton. Balogun failed his medical, which forced Monaco to negotiate with Chelsea at a reduced price to raise funds before the French deadline.