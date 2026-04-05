'I can't please everyone!' - Barcelona & Real Madrid target Nico Schlotterbeck breaks silence after Borussia Dortmund contract talks collapse

After reported of denial of an agreement in contract negotiations with Dortmund caused a stir earlier this week, the defender has now clarified the situation - and confirmed "good" talks with club officials. "I had a good conversation with Lars (Ricken, sporting director) and [new sporting director Nils] Ole [Book]," Schlotterbeck told Sky Germany. "[Denying reports of the contract extension] wasn’t meant as something malicious toward you [the media] or BVB. I was just surprised [by the reports] and wanted to be honest.

"I knew there would be a backlash against me, but I wanted to clarify. Since it had to do with me personally, I wanted to correct what had been reported in the media. If a media outlet writes that I’m signing and I don’t sign, I end up looking foolish. I can’t please everyone."