Bundesliga club become first to appoint woman as manager in history of Europe's top five leagues

Union confirmed Eta will lead the team through the remainder of the current campaign. "We have had a hugely disappointing second half of the season so far and will not allow ourselves to be blinded by our league position," said Union’s director of men’s professional football, Horst Heldt. "Our situation remains precarious and we urgently need points to secure our place in the league. Two wins from fourteen matches since the winter break and the performances shown in recent weeks do not give us the confidence that we can still turn things around with the current set-up. We have therefore decided to make a fresh start.

"I am delighted that Marie-Louise Eta has agreed to take on this role on an interim basis before becoming head coach of the women’s professional team in the summer as planned."