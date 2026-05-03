Why was Bukayo Saka taken off at half-time after scoring in Arsenal’s win over Fulham? Mikel Arteta explains substitution

Despite Saka’s influential performance, Arteta opted to replace him at the break to ensure his long-term availability following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Explaining the decision to the media, the Arsenal manager said: “We had to, he played 30-odd minutes in Madrid, now he's played 45 minutes. We need to ramp up his load but we need to be careful because we need him on that pitch."

Regarding Saka's recovery from persistent Achilles trouble, Arteta noted: "I think the pain is gone and that was obviously something that was restricting his capacity to deliver certain actions. Today he felt loose, he felt relaxed and I think we had the Bukayo that we need back.”