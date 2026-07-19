Why didn’t hat-trick hero Bukayo Saka play more for England? Arsenal star insists he has been ‘fit’ as Thomas Tuchel explains World Cup semi-final snub against Argentina

England secured their best World Cup finish since 1966 with a chaotic 6-4 victory over France in the third-place play-off, but the headlines were dominated by Saka. The Arsenal star netted a clinical hat-trick, including two superb first-half strikes, to remind everyone of his importance to the national side.

Speaking to the BBC after the final whistle, the winger did not hide his desire to have been more involved during the knockout stages. When asked about his limited role in the previous round, a defiant Saka said: "Of course, I would love to have played more. But of course, it's not the time to talk about out that now. I try to do my talking on the pitch. Move on"