Record-breaking Seagulls! Brighton complete £46m deal for Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler welcomed the defender's arrival after the club tracked his progress extensively. The German tactician outlined his long-term plans for the teenager while simultaneously urging everyone to remain patient during the young centre-back's transition period.

Hurzeler offered a comprehensive assessment regarding the youngster's integration into the Seagulls' squad. On the club's official website, he said: "Last season he demonstrated he can play at a very high level and we want to help him build on that within our environment.

"There's been a lot of external noise about Luka joining us, but he is still a young guy who will need time to adjust to the demands of playing for Brighton and the Premier League. We are confident that he will take this in his stride though."