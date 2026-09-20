'It's really hard to lose' – Hat-trick hero Brian Brobbey left heartbroken despite Sunderland's thrilling clash with Manchester City

In a game that will be remembered as a Premier League classic, Brobbey's heroics were not enough to stop the Manchester City juggernaut, as Enzo Maresca’s side secured their fifth consecutive victory of the campaign to remain the only team in the division with a perfect 100 per cent record. Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, the Netherlands international striker could not hide his disappointment at coming away empty-handed despite his sensational treble, admitting: 'It's hard being on the losing side when you're scoring three goals. It's really hard to lose.'

The match was a chaotic affair from start to finish, with momentum swinging wildly between the two sides. Brobbey - who netted a sensational treble to become the first Black Cats player to score a top-flight hat-trick since Jermain Defoe in 2016 - acknowledged the sheer intensity of the encounter against the Premier League heavyweights. 'It was up and down, up and down. Man City are a really good team with lots of quality so yes, we tried, I think we played a really good game. We tried, it's hard when you lose. We just need to keep going,' he remarked.