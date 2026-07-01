Huge injury boost for Brazil! Raphinha back in training ahead of World Cup round-of-16 tie vs Norway

Brazil’s preparations for the World Cup round of 16 have been bolstered by the sight of Raphinha returning to training. The Barcelona forward underwent his first individual session on the pitch in New Jersey this Tuesday, marking a critical milestone in his recovery from a right thigh injury that had sidelined him during the group stages.

The 29-year-old has been working closely with the Selecao medical department to overcome the muscle issue. While the rest of the squad was granted a period of rest until Wednesday afternoon, Raphinha remained at the training base to continue his intensive rehabilitation program, demonstrating his commitment to regaining full fitness for the business end of the tournament.