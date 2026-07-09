'F*ck that, he has to score!' - Brazil legend brutally slams Vinicius Jr and Endrick for Norway defeat and says Carlo Ancelotti's contract must be ripped up after World Cup exit

The young star Endrick was the target of Romario's sharp tongue. The 19-year-old had a clear opportunity to tie the game in the 13th minute of the second half, after receiving an assist from Vinícius Junior, but ended up shooting wide. The justification that the player's youth would explain the mistake was not accepted by the Brazilian legend.

"A lot of people are saying: 'Ah, but he's young'. F*ck that he's young, he has to score the damn goal. Young, mediocre, old, f*ck it," the legend stated on Romario TV. "If he's there, he has the responsibility to score, there's no way around it. Endrick's missed goal was his own fault. When he gets there, he has to concentrate to score, because it's the decisive ball, the one that will define a game. I like him, I think he'll be a player who will bring us happiness, but [on Sunday], he was terrible."