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DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

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Curacao World Cup qualifying 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

World Cup
Cabo Verde
Curacao
Jordan
Uzbekistan
Qatar
Brazil
Argentina
Algeria
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
DR Congo
Ecuador
Egypt
England
France
Germany
Ghana
Haiti
Iran
Iraq
Ivory Coast
Japan
Mexico
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Panama
Paraguay
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Senegal
South Africa
Republic of Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Tunisia
Turkiye
Uruguay
USA
Bolivia
Chile
Peru
Romania
Serbia
Italy
Hungary
Indonesia
Poland
Cuba
Northern Ireland
Ireland
Russia
Wales
Bulgaria
North Korea
El Salvador
Israel
Cameroon
Honduras
Kuwait
Denmark
UAE
Costa Rica
Greece
Nigeria
Jamaica
China
Slovenia
Angola
Togo
Trinidad and Tobago
Ukraine
Slovakia
Iceland

Four nations will make debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan set to grace the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It will be the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and all will have ambitions of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages.

It takes the total number of nations to have participated in the World Cup up to 84 and, among them, there have been some excellent debutants. Technically, Uruguay and Italy are the best performing newcomers in the competition's history, both winning the trophy on debut in 1930 and 1934, respectively. The next best performances would then come from Argentina (1930) and Czechoslovakia (1934), who each finished as runners-up.

However, given the first World Cup came in 1930, these achievements came at a time when most teams were debutants. So, who has done well in the years since?

Since 1934, the best tournament for first-timers collectively was 1958 as all three - Northern Ireland, the Soviet Union and Wales - reached the quarter-finals. There was also a 100 per cent record for debutants making it beyond the first stage in 1966, as both North Korea and Portugal met in the quarter-finals. The latter would prevail and then run England close in the semis, before losing 2-1 to the eventual champions.

Excluding the first two World Cup tournaments, making the semi-finals remains the best performance for debutants, with one other team joining Portugal over the years in getting that far in that first tournament. Others have come close, too, with three nations making the quarter-finals on debut since 1994.

This summer, though, simply making the knockout stages will be a good tournament for the newcomers, with it 16 years since one did so. That was Slovakia, who beat Italy in 2010 to send the holders crashing out in the group stages. Could Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan or Uzbekistan follow in their path?

GOAL details the debuts of all 84 nations to have played at the World Cup...

  • Uruguay 1930 World Cup winnersGetty Images

    Uruguay

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Champions

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  • Luis Monti Argentina 1930 FIFA World CupGetty

    Argentina

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performances: Runners-up

  • Poland, 1938 World CupGetty Images

    Belgium

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performances: Group stage

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  • Bolivia

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group stage

  • Brazil 1930Reprodução

    Brazil

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group stage

  • Chile

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group stage

  • France, 1930 World CupGetty Images

    France

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group stage

  • Manuel Rosas Mexico 1930Archivo

    Mexico

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group stage

  • Paraguay

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group stage

  • Peru

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Group stage

  • Romania

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performances: Group stage

  • USA

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Semi-final

  • Yugoslavia (now Serbia)

    Year of debut: 1930

    Performance: Semi-final

  • Vittorio Pozzo, Italy 1934 World CupGetty Images

    Italy

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Champions

  • Czech Republic, 1934 World CupGetty Images

    Czechoslovakia (now Czechia)

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Runners-up

  • Germany

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Third place

  • Austria, 1934 World CupGetty Images

    Austria

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Fourth place

  • Egypt

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Switzerland

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • Egypt v hungary 1934

    Hungary

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • Netherlands

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Ricardo Zamora, Spain 1934 World CupGetty Images

    Spain

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • Sweden

    Year of debut: 1934

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia)

    Year of debut: 1938

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Norway vs Italy, 1934 World CupGetty Images

    Norway

    Year of debut: 1938

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Brazil vs Poland, 1938 World CupGetty Images

    Poland

    Year of debut: 1938

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Cuba vs Romania, 1938 World CupGetty Images

    Cuba

    Year of debut: 1938

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • England, 1950 World CupGetty Images

    England

    Year of debut: 1950

    Performance: First round

  • South Korea

    Year of debut: 1954

    Performance: Group stage

  • Uruguay vs Scotland, 1954 World CupGetty Images

    Scotland

    Year of debut: 1954

    Performance: Group stage

  • West Germany vs Turkey, 1954 World CupGetty Images

    Turkey

    Year of debut: 1954

    Performance: Group stage

  • West Germany vs Northern Ireland, 1958 World CupGetty Images

    Northern Ireland

    Year of debut: 1958

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • Soviet Union, 1958 World CupGetty Images

    Soviet Union (now Russia)

    Year of debut: 1958

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • Wales, 1958 World CupGetty Images

    Wales

    Year of debut: 1958

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • Bulgaria

    Year of debut: 1962

    Performance: Group stage

  • Colombia

    Year of debut: 1962

    Performance: Group stage

  • Eusebio, Portugal, 1966 World CupGetty Images

    Portugal

    Year of debut: 1966

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • North Korea, 1966 World CupGetty Images

    North Korea

    Year of debut: 1966

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • El Salvador

    Year of debut: 1970

    Performance: Group stage

  • Morocco, 1970 World CupGetty Images

    Morocco

    Year of debut: 1970

    Performance: Group stage

  • Israel, 1970 World CupGetty Images

    Israel

    Year of debut: 1970

    Performance: Group stage

  • Australia, West Germany, 1974 World CupGetty Images

    Australia

    Year of debut: 1974

    Performance: Group stage

  • Poland vs Haiti, 1974 World CupGetty Images

    Haiti

    Year of debut: 1974

    Performance: Group stage

  • Zaire vs Yugoslavia, 1974 World CupGetty Images

    Zaire (now DR Congo)

    Year of debut: 1974

    Performance: Group stage

  • West Germany East Germany 1974

    East Germany

    Year of debut: 1974

    Performance: Second round (Quarter-final)

  • Iran

    Year of debut: 1978

    Performance: Group stage

  • Tunisia, 1978 World CupGetty Images

    Tunisia

    Year of debut: 1978

    Performance: Group stage

  • Paul Breitner of West Germany, Mustapha Dahleb of Algeria, 1982 World CupGetty Images

    Algeria

    Year of debut: 1982

    Performance: Group stage

  • Cameroon

    Year of debut: 1982

    Performance: Group stage

  • Honduras

    Year of debut: 1982

    Performance: Group stage

  • Kuwait 1982Getty

    Kuwait

    Year of debut: 1982

    Performance: Group stage

  • New Zealand 1982 World Cup teamGetty Images

    New Zealand

    Year of debut: 1982

    Performance: Group stage

  • Canada, France, 1986 World CupGetty Images

    Canada

    Year of debut: 1986

    Performance: Group stage

  • Denmark, Spain, 1986 World CupGetty Images

    Denmark

    Year of debut: 1986

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Iraq, 1986 World CupGetty Images

    Iraq

    Year of debut: 1986

    Performance: Group stage

  • UAE, 1990 World CupGetty Images

    United Arab Emirates

    Year of debut: 1990

    Performance: Group stage

  • Costa Rica

    Year of debut: 1990

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Republic of Ireland, 1990 World CupGetty Images

    Republic of Ireland

    Year of debut: 1990

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • Argentina, Greece, 1994 World CupGetty Images

    Greece

    Year of debut: 1994

    Performance: Group stage

  • Nigeria 1994 World Cup

    Nigeria

    Year of debut: 1994

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Saudi Arabia, 1994 World CupGetty Images

    Saudi Arabia

    Year of debut: 1994

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Jamaica, 1998 World CupGetty Images

    Jamaica

    Year of debut: 1998

    Performance: Group stage

  • Japan, 1998 World CupGetty Images

    Japan

    Year of debut: 1998

    Performance: Group stage

  • South Africa, 1998 World CupGetty Images

    South Africa

    Year of debut: 1998

    Performance: Group stage

  • Hrvatska Croatia 1998Getty Images

    Croatia

    Year of debut: 1998

    Performance: Semi-final

  • China, 1998 World CupGetty Images

    China

    Year of debut: 2002

    Performance: Group stage

  • Luis Hernández México Ecuador 2002Getty Images

    Ecuador

    Year of debut: 2002

    Performance: Group stage

  • Slovenia, 2002 World CupGetty Images

    Slovenia

    Year of debut: 2002

    Performance: Group stage

  • France Senegal 2002Getty Images

    Senegal

    Year of debut: 2002

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • Angola 2006

    Angola

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Group stage

  • Ivory Coast 2006

    Ivory Coast

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Group stage

  • Togo 2006Getty

    Togo

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Group stage

  • Trinidad and Tobago, 2006 World CupGetty Images

    Trinidad and Tobago

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Group stage

  • Shilla Illiasu Ghana 2006 World CupGettyimages

    Ghana

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Round of 16

  • Vyacheslav Sviderskyi Ukraine 2006Getty Images

    Ukraine

    Year of debut: 2006

    Performance: Quarter-final

  • De Rossi v Slovakia 2010Getty

    Slovakia

    Year of debut: 2010

    Performance: Round of 16

  • kenneth omeruo nigeria edin dzeko bosnia 2014 world cup group F 21062014Getty Images

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Year of debut: 2014

    Performance: Group stage

  • Gylfi Sigurdsson Iceland 2018Getty Images

    Iceland

    Year of debut: 2018

    Performance: Group stage

  • Panama 2018 Ergebnisse WM KaderGetty Images

    Panama

    Year of debut: 2018

    Performance: Group stage

  • Abdelkarim Hassan Meshaal Barsham Hassan Alhaydos Qatar 2022Getty Images

    Qatar

    Year of debut: 2022

    Performance: Group stage

  • Leandro Bacuna Curacao 2026Getty Images

    Curacao

    Year of debut: 2026

    Performance: TBC

  • Gilson Tavares Cape Verde 2026Getty Images

    Cape Verde

    Year of debut: 2026

    Performance: TBC

  • Ali Olwan Jordan 2025Getty Images

    Jordan

    Year of debut: 2026

    Performance: TBC

  • Abdukodir Khusanov Uzbekistan 2026Getty Images

    Uzbekistan

    Year of debut: 2026

    Performance: TBC

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