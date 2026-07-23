‘Obvious choice’ - Bradley Barcola given Premier League transfer advice as PSG winger registers on radars at Liverpool & Arsenal

Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, who netted some vital goals for the Gunners last season, has been allowed to depart north London for Turkish side Besiktas. Questions are also being asked of whether Gabriel Martinelli has a role to play in Mikel Arteta’s plans heading forward.

The Brazil international could see a sale sanctioned as Arsenal seek to free up funds and space in their squad for further reinforcements. There is certainly the potential for upgrades to be found in an important area of the field - one that would help the Gunners to be even more competitive at home and abroad in 2026-27.

Barcola - who impressed for France at the World Cup finals alongside Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise - helped to dash Arsenal’s Champions League dreams in 2025-26 as he contributed to PSG savouring back-to-back triumphs on European football’s grandest stage.

He is, however, not a guaranteed starter for the Ligue 1 heavyweights as the likes of Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia provide fierce competition for places. The 23-year-old is also only under contract at Parc des Princes through to the summer of 2028.