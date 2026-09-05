Getty Images Sport
Bradley Barcola is 'going to struggle to get a game' as Jamie Carragher sends blunt warning to £123m Liverpool signing after Cody Gakpo masterclass
Carragher delivers brutal Barcola verdict
Carragher believes that Liverpool’s blockbuster summer signing Barcola could be set for a frustrating period on the sidelines. The 24-year-old Frenchman arrived at Anfield from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a staggering £123 million, but his debut against Ipswich Town was overshadowed by the brilliance of the man he is intended to compete with for a starting role.
Following Liverpool's 2-0 victory at Portman Road, Carragher took to social media to express his concerns regarding the winger's immediate prospects under Andoni Iraola. In a blunt post shared on X, the former defender stated: "Barcola is going to struggle to get a game with this version of Gakpo."
- Getty Images Sport
Gakpo shines after transfer saga
The Dutchman’s standout performance, which included two vital assists for Alexander Isak, was particularly poignant given the uncertainty surrounding his future just days prior after his failed move to Etihad Stadium. Iraola has dismissed any lingering concerns over Gakpo's commitment, insisting the forward remains a core part of his plans despite the initial interest from Man City.
"I have no doubt with Cody. He has been very good all the pre-season, has started very well this season, producing numbers," Iraola said after the Ipswich match. "Cody knows how much we value him, I think there is no doubt. I rate him very highly."
Gakpo himself appears to have embraced the challenge of staying on Merseyside, despite the arrival of high-profile competition. Reflecting on the victory, the winger remained optimistic about his future with the Reds, stating: "I think it was a great game today. Obviously some things we have to improve still but a much-needed win for us, and I'm really glad that we got the three points."
Van Dijk hails 'important' compatriot
Club captain Virgil van Dijk was quick to praise his international teammate, emphasising how crucial Gakpo remains to Liverpool's aspirations this term. The captain highlighted that the forward's reaction to the transfer speculation has been exemplary. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the centre-back noted: "Cody was outstanding. He’s important for us and he will be important this season as well. He showed it today, last week as well with the assist and over the last couple of years."
The veteran defender’s comments reinforce the idea that internal hierarchy is earned through consistency rather than transfer fees. While Barcola was introduced as a second-half substitute to make his Premier League debut, he struggled to replicate the influence Gakpo exerted over the game.
- Mark Pain
Internal competition driving standards
Iraola is relishing the headache of having multiple elite options across his front three, but he has warned Barcola and his teammates that reputation alone will not secure minutes. The manager believes the rivalry between his attackers will only serve to improve the team's overall level. Iraola explained: "Sometimes they will start, sometimes they come from the bench, sometimes they will not play. But this competition, I think is going to be good for all of them."
For Barcola, the challenge is now to prove he can displace a player who has already registered significant goal contributions in the opening weeks of the campaign. With Gakpo and Isak forming a lethal partnership, the £123m man must find a way to break into a winning formula.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting