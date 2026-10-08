'Treated like mere props' - Benin allegedly denied jerseys, photos and revenue share following Argentina match

Behind-the-scenes tensions were brought to light by investigative journalist Romain Molina on his official X account.

Outlining a series of severe constraints imposed on the visiting camp by the host federation and event organisers, Molina wrote: "The 'respect' from the Argentine Federation (and the players) toward Benin: no bonuses, not a single centime returned from the generated revenue, no jerseys exchanged, not one photo, and banned from entering the Argentine corridor!

"Everything goes to do business on the backs of those treated like mere props."