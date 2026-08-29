Bayern Munich hammer Stuttgart as Vincent Kompany's side launch Bundesliga title defence with five-goal statement win

Head coach Kompany commended his side's composure and fighting spirit in withstanding early physical pressure before tearing the opposition defence apart.

Sharing his post-match reflections on Bayern's official website, Kompany said: "It's not just about how we start. We'll try to keep going with what we've been doing in recent years, playing with lot of energy, endeavour and obviously always scoring goals. The guys showed that again today. It's only one game and only three points. We all start from zero. We've not won anything yet. The hunger needs to be like on the first day.

"It was really hard at the start, but that's normal. Stuttgart are physically strong, but we remained calm and our chances got better. I think we deserved to win in the end, but it wasn't easy. We always gave our all, looked to get in behind and supported each other. That made the difference in the end."