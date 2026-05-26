Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha gives update on his future after 'big relief' of Tottenham's Premier League survival

Tottenham successfully avoided the drop after making a critical managerial appointment, bringing in Roberto De Zerbi, who secured 11 points from his seven games in charge to keep Spurs up.

Palhinha, who recorded a career-high fifth league goal this term, remains confident that the club will build on this structural escape. He added: “I think the next season will hopefully be really different and I truly believe. This season will help Tottenham for the future. Analyse the season, what we did wrong, what we did well and it will be a big improvement and a big relief after the season.”