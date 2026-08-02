Bayern Munich identify a standout Premier League forward as the ideal Harry Kane replacement

Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Benjamin Sesko as a potential long-term successor to Kane, according to Sport Bild's Head of Football, Christian Falk.

The Bundesliga champions are assessing their options and have identified the Manchester United striker as a prime candidate, placing him high on their shortlist as they prepare for life after Kane.

United are fully aware of the growing interest in the 23-year-old, who arrived at Old Trafford for an initial fee of €76.50 million in 2025. While Michael Carrick views Sesko as a crucial part of his plans following a debut season featuring 11 Premier League goals in 30 appearances, Bayern are continuously evaluating their attacking succession strategy.



