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Revealed: Why Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal 'wasn't happy' at World Cup despite securing global glory with Spain
Lingering disappointment despite global glory
Yamal enjoyed a spectacular campaign for both club and country, cementing his status as one of global football's brightest talents. The 19-year-old registered 24 goals and 18 assists for Barcelona last season, securing La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup in the process.
His crowning achievement came on the international stage as Spain lifted the World Cup. However, the teenage sensation managed just a single goal and zero assists across eight appearances during the tournament. Despite securing the ultimate prize for his nation, those quiet individual attacking numbers left him thoroughly unsatisfied.
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Yamal reflects on his individual struggles
Reflecting on his time at the tournament, Yamal dismissed the idea that a lingering injury was the primary reason for his frustration. Instead, the forward pointed to his own sky-high standards.
"After winning the World Cup, I wasn’t happy. It’s true about the injury, but that’s got nothing to do with it," he said in an interview with Universo Valdano. “I know that if the World Cup were to come around again, I’d have performed just as well if I hadn’t had the injury."
The Spain international did highlight his tactical importance, noting how he frequently opened up space for his team-mates. "I did a lot of things that people didn’t see. For example, I think it’s incredible for a manager to have a player who can draw three defenders away," he added.
Despite acknowledging his overall contribution to the title run, Yamal ultimately felt he fell short of his potential. "I wasn’t happy with my own performance because I know that another player performing at my level would have had a great World Cup," he said. "But for me, I could have done more. I did help the team, but I’m really looking forward to the next one."
A relentless hunger for football history
At just 19 years old, Yamal boasts a stunning trophy cabinet that includes a European Championship, a World Cup, three La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey. Yet, this remarkable early success has only intensified his desire to leave a lasting legacy.
Comparing his trajectory to the sport's greatest icons, the Barcelona star made it clear that complacency is not an option. "There have been great stars in football, like Leo [Messi], Cristiano [Ronaldo] or Diego [Maradona] - whom I haven’t been able to watch - but never so early on has anyone won so much," Yamal noted. "Take Pele, for example - he did win a lot at a young age, but not so recently."
He delivered a firm warning to any critics doubting his continued motivation. "There are people who think that just because I’ve won things at some point, I’ll take my foot off the gas, but I know I’ve got a thousand things to do to go down in football history," he concluded.
- Nicolo Campo
Cementing his legacy for club and country
Yamal will now channel that frustration into his upcoming fixtures with Barcelona and the Spanish national team. With his place among the world's elite already secured, the challenge shifts to sustaining his relentless domestic production while translating it to major international knockout matches.
As opponents increasingly tailor their defensive setups to stop him, the teenager must continue evolving his game. His ultimate objective remains clear: maintaining his dominant club form while preparing to deliver an uncompromised, career-defining performance at the next World Cup.
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