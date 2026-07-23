Barcelona waiting on Julian Alvarez to make the next move as La Liga champions stand by transfer deadline

Laporta has turned up the heat on Alvarez, confirming that the club's interest in the Argentine forward has a definitive expiration date. The Blaugrana have reportedly placed a staggering €100 million offer on the table, but they are unwilling to let the pursuit disrupt their wider recruitment strategy led by sporting director Deco.

According to AS, the president has given a deadline of the end of July to resolve the Alvarez transfer saga. This ultimatum is designed to prevent a long, drawn-out saga that could leave the La Liga champions short-handed if a deal fails to materialise late in the window.



