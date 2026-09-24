AFP
Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon hits out at controversial Thomas Tuchel decision during England's World Cup semi-final exit against Argentina
A premature tactical retreat
England’s painful World Cup elimination at the hands of Argentina continues to dominate the narrative as the squad regroups for the first time since the summer. The Three Lions were 20 minutes away from reaching a historic final, holding a slender lead courtesy of a clinical strike from Gordon. However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Tuchel opted to protect the advantage, replacing the goalscorer with defender Ezri Konsa.
The defensive switch invited relentless pressure from the South Americans, who eventually overturned the deficit to shatter English dreams. While Tuchel initially blamed his side's inability to retain possession, he has since acknowledged that his conservative adjustments came too soon. The manager’s decision to drop into a 5-4-1 formation effectively handed control to Argentina, leaving players and supporters bewildered by the sudden lack of attacking ambition.
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Reflecting on a painful withdrawal
Gordon has now opened up on the moment his tournament ended, admitting that his early removal disrupted a peak physical and mental state. The 25-year-old felt he was in total control of his performance before being instructed to leave the pitch, terminating an outing he felt was destined for success.
"Yeah, I was [surprised], being totally honest," the former Newcastle star said. "Only because I'd just scored. I’m the type of player that, I've said before, I'm really good when I play off adrenaline. When I score, I normally don't have many bad games because I get into an untouchable mode of confidence. It makes me feel on top of the world. Especially in that moment, on that stage, I felt really good."
Tuchel has also shared his perspective, revealing the intense pressure that led to his fateful tactical switch. The manager admitted that sheer exhaustion within the squad clouded his judgement, prompting a panicked defensive shift.
"We conceded a chance just before the water break. I thought we will not survive. This is death," Tuchel confessed. "I thought: 'OK, let’s change to a back five, a 5-4-1.' It was too early for that mindset. It was Congo, Miami and Norway and then Mexico and altitude. We were super tired."
Healing the World Cup scar
The emotional toll of the defeat remains heavy, but the camp is attempting to use the experience constructively. England held a comprehensive debrief upon arriving at St George's Park, allowing the squad to confront the lingering disappointment head-on.
"We had a meeting on the first day, which was important because we're probably best not kidding each other," Gordon continued. "It was a massive disappointment because we felt like we were going to win, or we felt in a really good place. So it was important to just get that out the way and move forwards."
He added: "It was quite a positive meeting. The coach was just saying 'thank you' for a lot of things because, as far as the summer goes, it was the best of my life. I had some of the best experiences that I've ever had in that summer. So I couldn't be any more happy and proud."
Gordon also highlighted the sheer contrast in emotions he experienced in Atlanta. "I've never felt better than when I scored that goal in the Argentina game and I've also never felt worse than 20 minutes later," he said. "Being totally honest, I think any time you lose anything of value in life - whether it be a person or something like a match or anything you really want to have or win or anything of large value - you'll never be the same person."
He continued: "It leaves a scar, but that scar doesn't always have to be a negative one. You can be a better person for it. You can learn different things about the world, about yourself. So that's kind of the way I'm looking at it, and hopefully, me and the team will get better for it rather than the other way around.”
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Road to redemption in the Nations League
England must now channel their lingering frustrations into a demanding autumn schedule. The Three Lions return to action in September for a crucial UEFA Nations League clash against eventual world champions Spain, providing an immediate test of their resolve and tactical evolution. This is followed by a vital encounter with the Czech Republic.
Tuchel will be under intense scrutiny to prove he has learned from his summer mistakes. The marathon international break continues into October with fixtures against Croatia and a reverse clash with the Czechs, offering the manager a critical window to refine his approach and ensure his talented squad can consistently challenge the world's elite without retreating into their shells.
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