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Atletico Madrid stance on Julian Alvarez revealed as PSG, Arsenal and Barcelona line up for Argentina star
Simeone acknowledges interest from European elite
Diego Simeone has addressed the mounting speculation surrounding his star forward, admitting that it is only natural for a player of Alvarez's calibre to attract interest from the continent’s biggest clubs. Prior to Atleti's semi-final exit, the Argentine coach remained calm about the future of his compatriot despite the high-profile names being linked with a summer move.
"I just suppose it is normal. He is an extraordinary player," Simeone stated when discussing the links to European giants. "There is interest from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and other teams. But it is nothing we are concerned about."
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Atleti plan contract rewards despite Arsenal heartbreak
The Rojiblancos saw their European dreams end at the Emirates Stadium as Alvarez struggled to get involved during a toothless attacking display in London. However, the club’s hierarchy remains convinced that the former Manchester City man is the cornerstone of their future project, according to Mundo Deportivo. Plans are already in motion to potentially improve his current deal, which currently runs until 2030.
The imminent departure of Antoine Griezmann will free up significant space on the wage bill, allowing the club to offer Alvarez improved terms. Additionally, the potential sale of goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who is currently the highest-earner in the Metropolitano, to Saudi Arabia could further bolster Atleti's financial muscle as they enter their first summer transfer window backed by the investment of Apollo Sports.
Alvarez hits back at "snowball of lies"
Amid the frenzy of transfer rumours, Alvarez himself has expressed frustration with the media narrative, particularly regarding reports linking him with a switch to the Spotify Camp Nou. The striker was quick to dismiss claims that his family had been scouting properties in Catalonia as he looks to maintain his focus on life in the Spanish capital.
“I try not to give too much importance to what they say, because the truth is that every week new things come out, all kinds of new information,” Alvarez said. “I try not to waste energy on that and to focus on what we’re doing here at Atleti. I try not to give too much importance to what’s said in the media, because it often starts becoming a snowball of lies. I can’t keep going out to clarify or deny everything that comes out all the time.”
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Atletico's uncompromising stance
Madrid hold a strong hand in any potential negotiations thanks to the massive €500 million (£430m/$588m) release clause inserted into the player's contract. While the club acknowledges that such a figure is unrealistic for any buyer, they have made it clear that they would not even consider opening talks for anything less than the €100m they originally invested to bring him to Madrid.
Beyond these financial deterrents, Alvarez has settled perfectly into life at the club, largely thanks to the welcoming presence of the dressing room's Argentine gang - featuring Nahuel Molina, Juan Musso, and Nico Gonzalez. With CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and football director Mateu Alemany spearheading the sporting project, Atletico have absolutely no intention of selling to a direct domestic rival like Barcelona, preferring to build their new era entirely around their star number nine.