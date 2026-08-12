Cristian Romero set for Spurs exit as Atletico Madrid strike £34.2m agreement for Tottenham captain

Diego Simeone has finally landed his man as Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal in principle with Tottenham to sign Romero, according to Sky Sports. The package for the Argentina international is understood to be in the region of £34.2 million plus additional performance-related add-ons. Furthermore, Spurs have protected their future interests by ensuring a 15 per cent sell-on clause is included in the final terms of the transfer agreement.

The Spanish giants have long admired the Argentina defender, and it had grown increasingly clear throughout the transfer window that Spurs would be open to selling their captain if a suitable offer materialized. Romero originally joined the North London side on a season-long loan from Atalanta in the summer of 2021, before Tottenham made the arrangement permanent the following year.