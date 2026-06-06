Big transfer blow for Arsenal as Julian Alvarez set to reject Gunners as he 'doesn't want to go to London'

Arsenal have emerged as the only realistic destination willing to table a concrete offer for Atletico striker Alvarez this summer. However, according to a report by Pedro Fullana on SER Deportivos, the 26-year-old forward is not considering a move to the Emirates Stadium due to a firm aversion to living in the English capital. With Barcelona's competing financial pursuit currently deadlocked, the World Cup winner appears content to remain in Spain under Diego Simeone rather than force an exit.