Arsenal tipped to beat Liverpool to £100m Bradley Barcola transfer after securing Bruno Guimaraes deal

Arsenal's rivals Liverpool have also made Barcola their primary target this summer with a £100m bid, although PSG are holding out for a fee closer to £150m for the two-time Champions League winner.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, former Arsenal forward Perry Groves insisted the Gunners hold greater appeal than a Liverpool side undergoing a period of transition under Andoni Iraola. He said: "I've got no dog in the fight, but I would say the Gooners because Liverpool are a team that are in transition.

"Andoni Iraola going in there, imposing his own philosophy, his own style with all the new signings coming in. If you were Barcola and you thought, what out of those two sides have got the most chance of winning the Premier League or Champions League, at the moment you’d say it was Arsenal.

"So it’s whether Arsenal want to go in, if they go in for him, then there would have been advances being made to his people. Because they don’t want to be seen losing out on Vinicius Junior being played like a little kitten with a ball of wool, but Arsenal have to be in for those sorts of players. That’s the level Arsenal are at now."

Groves added further claims regarding the player's preferred living destination during the same broadcast: "I’ve got a source that says he [Barcola] wants to live in London. I can’t tell you [who], I can’t divulge my sources. I’ve got a source. I’ve got a mole. Barcola wants to live in London."