Arsenal target Morgan Rogers speaks out on transfer talk & claims he and Jude Bellingham 'can definitely play together' for England at 2026 World Cup

The Aston Villa star has been forced to navigate a whirlwind of speculation as Premier League champions Arsenal step up their pursuit of the versatile midfielder. Following a spectacular season in which Rogers registered 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, reports suggest Mikel Arteta sees the 23-year-old as a major statement signing to bolster his attacking options for their title defence.

Speaking from England's training base in West Palm Beach, Rogers admitted that being at the centre of an £80 million transfer battle can be a distraction. "I think the first time it ever happened it was," he told Netflix's The Rest is Football. "You’re in an uncomfortable spot of not realising that people have so much interest in you and you’re not quite realising that. But as you get older and gain experience along the way, you know that comes with it and 95 per cent of it is just noise. You hear it, course you do. You can’t help not [hearing it]. You know it’s there but you’ve got to use it in a positive way. You just try and get on with your game and just focus."