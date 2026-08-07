Argentina FA backs Gianni Infantino after FIFA abandons $20bn World Cup proposal

AFA president Claudio Tapia has commended FIFA for owning up to their mistakes. He noted that the entire process should have been handled completely differently from the start.

In an open letter addressed to Infantino, Tapia wrote: "On behalf of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and its Executive Committee, we write to you, dear President, and through your esteemed good offices to the FIFA Executive Committee, to express our support for the work carried out over the last 10 years, which has centred on the development of football worldwide and institutional strength based on a clear, stable and transparent governance model."

"With respect to the recent events that are now public knowledge, we must acknowledge the Administration's decision to withdraw a proposal which, from the outset, generated far more uncertainty than certainty within the football family.

"That is why it is worth highlighting the acknowledgement of the mistakes made during that process and the apology expressed in the thoughtful message sent to FIFA's 211 member associations."