Anthony Gordon claims England gave victory away as Harry Kane and Thomas Tuchel react to costly mistakes in painful Spain defeat

Gordon echoed his manager's sentiments, insisting that individual errors ultimately decided the game. "I think it’s a bit of a missed chance. It was a great game to watch and play in; some of the attacking play was of the highest level. But when mistakes cost you, you feel like you’ve given it away rather than them winning it. We were as good as them and they were as good as us," Gordon stated.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he added: "Good game, one I thought we were in control of. The penalty is a massive moment. If that goes in we are in a much better position than when it doesn't but obviously H [Harry Kane] slips and there is nothing you can do about a moment like that. I think all of their goals came from us really and at that level you can't afford to do that. It was a bit of a rollercoaster in the match. It must have been a great game to watch for the fans, it was a great game to play in. They're the best in the world for a reason. When it went to 3-2 you see their ability to really control possession. I think against someone like that you have really got to go for the throat which we did. The penalty was a massive momentum shift. We just lost to the best in the world. The gap is not big in my mind and I think tonight proved that. We just need to not make mistakes at the highest level."

On his substitution, he explained: "I'm always disappointed when I come off only just because I want to score more goals and be part of every part of the game. I want to get more assists and excite people who are watching me. Tonight I felt like it was maybe the right decision because I felt a bit tired. I'd done a lot of long distance running at high speed so tonight I have no complaints with the manager taking me off."