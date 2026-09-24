Lamine Yamal or Harry Kane? Barcelona star Anthony Gordon weighs in on Ballon d’Or race as England prepare for Spain showdown

When asked to choose between his clubmate and his prolific national team skipper, Gordon offered glowing praise for both. The Barcelona winger admitted that Yamal’s rapid rise has left him amazed.

"For me, it has to be one of the two in terms of what they've achieved," Gordon stated. "What Lamine's achieved at such a young age. The kind of player he is, is ridiculous. He's on a whole other level right now. For a 19-year-old to be doing what he's doing is crazy."

Pressed on whether the Spanish sensation is currently the premier winger in world football, Gordon added: "I think so. I think when you're talking as a pure player, ability, for me he's number one for sure."

However, Gordon stressed that Kane's unprecedented goalscoring feats cannot be overlooked in the voting process. “But if we were talking off last season, H [Kane] has got as big of an argument as anybody because his season was historic," he explained. "The amount of goals he scored, the things he's done for us within the World Cup, they both have large arguments. So I wish them both the best of luck.”



