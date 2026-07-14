Italy are currently enduring the darkest period in their illustrious history, having shockingly failed to qualify for three consecutive World Cup tournaments in 2018, 2022, and 2026. This unprecedented crisis for the four-time winners is particularly humiliating considering the latest edition expanded to 48 teams from 32.

In response to this disaster, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Pirlo has joined the managerial shortlist to rebuild for the 2030 World Cup. Maldini and Leonardo are heavily pushing for the United FC manager, who recently won promotion in Dubai. Having shared two Champions League triumphs at AC Milan, Maldini believes his former team-mate can revitalise a broken national system.